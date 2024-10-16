Tejashwi Yadav criticises Nitish Kumar on Bihar’s special status

Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding special status for Bihar.

During the first day of his Karyakarta Darshan cum Samvad Yatra in Banka, Yadav slammed Nitish Kumar for failing to pressure the Central government on critical issues, such as conducting a nationwide caste-based census.

Yadav stated, "If Nitish Kumar is so powerful that he can topple the Central government, then why is he not applying pressure on the government to conduct a caste-based census across the country?"

He pointed out that Nitish Kumar frequently speaks about special state status before elections but then backtracks, claiming that Niti Aayog has no provision for such a status.

"Who will make the provision?" Yadav questioned, reminding people that during his tenure, his government raised the reservation limit to 75 per cent by conducting a caste-based survey in Bihar.

He challenged Nitish's reluctance to push for such a census on a national scale despite claiming political strength.

Yadav also raised concerns about the law and order situation in Bihar, asserting that almost every day, criminal incidents including murder, rape, gang rape, loot, snatching and others occur across the state.

He said: "Nitish Kumar is not able to handle Bihar now. Whatever little work has been done in Bihar, it was during the Grand Alliance Government of 17 months. There is no work being done under the NDA government."

Yadav also accused the bureaucracy of dominating the state, saying, "Even public representatives are not being heard," implying that Nitish Kumar's government has lost touch with the people's needs and is being overshadowed by bureaucratic control.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the smart meter system implemented by the state government, calling it a "smart cheater" rather than a smart meter.

He claimed that the public is facing difficulties due to these meters, but the government is indifferent to their problems.

Yadav promised that if his government came to power, 200 units of electricity would be provided free of cost to the people of Bihar every month.

He further commented on the deteriorating condition of the current government, which he said "is not hidden from anyone."

In light of the upcoming by-elections in Bihar and the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Yadav’s "Karyakarta Darshan cum Samvad Program" schedule has been revised.

