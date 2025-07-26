Tejashwi Yadav criticises Bihar govt after unconscious girl was sexually assaulted in ambulance

Patna, July 26 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav criticised the Nitish Kumar government following a shocking incident of gang rape in Gaya, where a young woman was sexually assaulted while being transported in a government-arranged ambulance after falling unconscious during a Home Guard recruitment process.

Tejashwi Yadav took to social media to express his outrage, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioning the state of governance in Bihar.

"Will you call this a demon rule in Bihar? Will you call it a vicious rule protected by criminals? Will you call it a great jungle rule or the misrule of Modi-Nitish?" Yadav wrote.

The incident occurred at the BMP-3 campus, where the victim collapsed during a physical examination and was being taken to Magadh Medical College Hospital.

However, during the journey, she was allegedly sexually assaulted while unconscious by individuals present in the ambulance, including the driver and a technician.

The victim, a resident of the Imamganj police station area, later stated that three to four people were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

So far, two accused, the driver and technician, have been arrested.

Following the registration of an FIR, Gaya SSP Anand Kumar formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the SDPO.

The police have gathered crucial evidence from CCTV footage and are conducting raids to nab the remaining suspects.

Calling it a “heart-wrenching” example of rising crime and administrative collapse in Bihar, Yadav said, “In the demon rule of double engine, the identity of mothers, sisters, daughters, and innocent people is being looted daily. Yet no minister or two deputy CMs dare to raise a voice on this lawlessness.”

He further condemned the silence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputies, calling it criminal and evidence of a failed state.

“If such horrifying incidents don’t provoke outrage among those who claim to be enlightened and justice-loving, then such people are nothing but extreme casteists and biased individuals of the worst kind,” he added.

The incident has sparked outrage across the political spectrum, raising serious questions about women’s safety and the effectiveness of Bihar’s law enforcement ahead of the upcoming state elections.

