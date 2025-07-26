Liverpool FC confirm memorial sculpture for Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

Liverpool, July 26 (IANS) Liverpool FC have announced plans for a permanent memorial sculpture at Anfield in honour of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, following their tragic passing earlier this month.

The club expressed deep gratitude to all supporters who have taken the time to pay tribute at the stadium, where thousands of items have been placed in recent weeks.

Since the news broke, a dedicated tribute area outside Anfield has become a powerful focal point for collective mourning. Fans and well-wishers from across the world contributed flowers, scarves, artworks, handwritten messages, banners and even jerseys from rival clubs. Members of the Liverpool first-team squad, staff and the brothers’ family have also paid their respects at the site.

The club confirmed that the number 20 shirt, worn by Diogo Jota, will be permanently retired across all levels of Liverpool FC, including the women’s and academy teams.

As part of plans to create a lasting tribute, the club has begun carefully removing the items from the tribute site. Floral offerings will be composted and used in flower beds across all club locations, including Anfield, the AXA Training Centre, and the AXA Melwood Training Centre. Non-organic tributes will be sorted, recycled by a specialist company, and incorporated into a permanent memorial sculpture that will be installed at Anfield.

Until the sculpture is completed, a temporary reflection area has been established for ongoing visits by fans and mourners.

Further tributes will take place during all pre-season fixtures, including a floral display before kick-off and specially designed shirt patches during the club’s tour of Asia.

The club also confirmed that a special commemoration is planned for Liverpool’s first home Premier League game of the season against AFC Bournemouth on August 15, including a fan mosaic and a minute’s silence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.