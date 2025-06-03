Tejashwi visits family of deceased Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur, slams Bihar govt over 'collapse' health system

Patna, June 3 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, visited the Kurhni area of Muzaffarpur on Tuesday to meet the family of the 11-year-old Dalit girl who was sexually assaulted and died after being denied timely treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The incident has triggered massive political outrage and exposed deep flaws in the state's healthcare system.

The minor girl, a victim of sexual assault by a villager, was referred from Muzaffarpur to PMCH in Patna, where she was allegedly made to wait in an ambulance for nearly four hours without being admitted, despite being in critical condition.

She died during treatment on June 1, sparking widespread protests.

After meeting the grieving family, Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led government and Health Minister Mangal Pandey, calling the tragedy a result of the collapsed health infrastructure in Bihar.

“They keep repeating that an investigation committee has been formed. I want to ask them in how many cases has action actually been taken after investigation?” he said.

“If the hospital system was functioning properly, the girl would have been alive today,” Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the state’s law and order, pointing out that such crimes were happening repeatedly across Bihar, and added that political apathy and corruption in postings and transfers had completely derailed governance.

On Monday, the Congress party held a state-wide outrage march, burning effigies of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

The incident has become a rallying point for the opposition ahead of the upcoming elections, with accusations of insensitivity, administrative failure, and systemic neglect.

Facing mounting pressure, the Bihar government on Tuesday took major disciplinary action.

Dr Abhijeet Singh, Deputy Superintendent in charge of PMCH Patna, has been removed from his post for administrative failure and negligence.

Dr Kumari Vibha, Superintendent of SKMCH Muzaffarpur, has been suspended with immediate effect for not following referral protocols and showing insensitivity in the victim's treatment.

According to the Health Department’s official order, the actions were taken based on prima facie findings, and further proceedings, including the preparation of a charge sheet, are underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.