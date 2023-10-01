Tejashiwi Yadav comes out in support of Manoj Jha in Thakur row

Patna, Oct 1 (IANS) Amid ongoing the Thakur controversy, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday came in support of his RJD's Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha and slammed party MLA Chetan Anand for putting his point in a public forum.

Returning to Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said that Manoj Jha is a Professor in Delhi University and he would not use light words for any caste or community.

"Manoj Jha did not make remarks on any caste or community. It is unnecessarily highlighted by some leaders," he said.

“Thakur is not only used by the Rajput caste. Many others also used Thakur as their surname. Socialist leader Karpoori Thakur was also using the Thakur surname. Manoj Jha is a Professor in the Delhi University and was chosen as best parliamentarian as well," he added.

Indirectly expressing annoyance at Chetan Anand, Tejashwi Yadav said: "If anyone has any objection, he/she should put their points on the party forum. Tweeting publicly is not a right thing."

Asked if some action will be taken against the MLA, he said that any discussion on this point will take place at the party level.

Tejashwi Yadav also said that his party has a maximum number of Rajput MLAs. “We believe in former PM V.P. Singh, (former Union Minister) Arjun Singh and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. VP Singh implemented the Mandal Commission report, Arjun Singh had given 27 per cent reservation in education to OBCs and Raguvansh Prasad Singh was instrumental in MNREGA. Everyone knew that such a controversy was created only to gain political mileage," he said.

"Leaders are threatening Manoj Jha with beheading, cutting his tongue... These statements are extremely painful and unfortunate. If any leader of our party would have made such a statement, I would criticise it as well,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.