Tejas Networks posts Rs 194 crore loss in Q1, revenue plunges

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Networking and broadband equipment maker Tejas Networks on Monday reported a sharp reversal in its financial performance for the first quarter of FY26, slipping into a consolidated net loss of Rs 194 crore.

This marks a steep fall from a net profit of Rs 77 crore in the same quarter previous year, according to its stock exchange.

The company's revenue also witnessed a major slump, dropping to Rs 202 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,563 crore in Q1 FY25.

Operating performance was significantly impacted, with the company posting an EBITDA loss of Rs 135 crore as against a positive EBITDA of Rs 231 crore a year ago.

Tejas Networks attributed the weak results to rising costs, delays in project deliveries, and pressure on margins.

The company said that several large orders -- both domestic and international -- were deferred to the second quarter, affecting profitability in Q1.

Despite the subdued quarterly performance, the company remains optimistic about future growth.

The order book stood strong at Rs 1,241 crore at the end of Q1 -- reflecting a 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth.

Key projects from the Indian government's BharatNet initiative and 5G rollout continue to drive demand, and fresh orders from Africa and Southeast Asia are expected to boost momentum further.

Arnob Roy, COO of Tejas Networks, said, "In Q1 FY26, we signed strategic partnerships with Rakuten Symphony for O-RAN solutions and with Intel and mobile manufacturers for our D2M chipsets.”

“These partnerships will enhance our global reach. We also secured new orders for routers for BharatNet Phase 3 and optical gear from private Indian operators,” Roy mentioned.

He claimed that revenue shortfalls were due to delays in receiving purchase orders, including the BSNL expansion order.

Sumit Dhingra, CFO of the company, added, "Our Q1 revenue stood at Rs 202 crore with a net loss of Rs 194 crore, mainly due to lower sales.”

“However, with the BSNL 4G expansion order covering 18,685 sites now awarded to TCS, we expect to receive a purchase order worth Rs 1,526 crore for RAN equipment soon," Dhingra mentioned.

