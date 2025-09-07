Teja Sajja reveals where ‘Mirai’ has been shot at

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actor Teja Sajja, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Mirai’, has shared where the film has been shot.

‘Mirai’ is an fantasy action adventure film, and features the actor in the role of Super Yodha, who has to protect the scriptures. The actor spoke with IANS at a 5-star property in Mumbai during the promotions of the film.

He told IANS, “We have shot this film in the Himalayas, in Nepal, in Bangkok, in Mumbai, and I do not even recollect, we have travelled a lot, a lot”.

When asked how difficult it was to shoot in the mountains, he said, “Very difficult, not just on the mountains, the whole film, every location was real. So, we had to go for hours together where there are no roads at all, we had no vehicles, we were walking for kilometers together to get that one particular shot to make it look that good. So, yeah, it was very difficult”.

He also spoke about Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar’s involvement in the film as a presenter for the north India territory.

He said, “Karan sir liked the teaser and glimpse and he wanted to, first they wanted to distribute the film, just distribute the film, but after watching the film, he is presenting the film now. I am very very thankful to Karan sir. Just because he has seen the effort that we are trying to put, the limitations that we have, he is quite surprised by it, that is what he said and he wanted us to have a bigger platform to showcase our film or our talent”.

Produced by People Media Factory, ‘Mirai’ is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 12, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.