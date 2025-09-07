Dulquer Salman compares dad Mammootty to 'a sun' as he celebrates his 74th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) As Malayalam superstar Mammootty celebrates his 74th birthday on Sunday, his actor son, Dulquer Salman, penned a beautiful, nostalgic note for his father.

Comparing his dad to the sun, the 'Sita Ramam' actor expressed his plight when his father was battling a major health scare recently.

Dropping a black and white photo of Mammootty behind the camera, DQ shared: "Dear Sun, Sometimes when you shine so bright the rain clouds come to protect you. Their love for you is so strong that they test the depths of our love for you. So we prayed because we cannot survive without your warmth. We prayed united far and wide. Even on the darkest days when the days almost seemed like nights we prayed. At long last the prayers got too much for the rain clouds. The clouds caved. They burst with thunderous sound and blinding light(sic)."

"They rained and showered all the love they have for you, upon us. Answering our collective prayers. And now our parched lands are green again. There are rainbows and raindrops all around us. We are drenched with love. And our Sun is back where he belongs. Spreading his warmth and light all over the world...Happy Birthday Sun...We love you to the Moon," the 'Lucky Baskhar' actor concluded.

It must be noted that Mammootty has been away from the spotlight for some time now due to health concerns. Speculations regarding the superstar's health had been doing the rounds for months, with rumors even suggesting that the actor was undergoing treatment for cancer. However, his team consistently denied any such reports.

Nevertheless, now Mammootty is believed to be on the road to recovery and is even ready to join the workforce yet again.

Up next, Mammootty will soon resume shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s "Patriot", where he will be seen sharing the screen with another big name from Mollywood, Mohanlal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.