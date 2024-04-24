Teenager stabbed multiple times in east Delhi, dies

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) A 19-year-old was stabbed to death by two boys in east Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Karan Jha, a resident of A-Block, Bhajanpura and currently employed at a coffee shop.

As per police, Jha sustained stab wounds on the right side of the chest, right palm, right thigh and right foot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said that around 4.30 p.m., Jha and his friend Madhav left the coffee shop on a scooty.

"When they reached the dispensary at B-3 Market, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, two boys approached on foot and one of them stabbed Jha in the chest. The scooty toppled over, and the assailant proceeded to stab Jha multiple times," he said, adding that the youth was taken to the GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the assailants. Further investigation is in progress," the DCP added.

