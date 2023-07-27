Teen stabbed to death by neighbours in Delhi

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) A 17-year-old teenager was stabbed to death by two of his neighbours in Delhi's Narela area on Thursday amid a dispute which had been going on between the three of them for the past one year, a police official said.

The official said the two accused, who are brothers of which one is a minor, have been apprehended.

At 2.14 a.m., a PCR call informed the police that a person had been stabbed on his neck and stomach.

A police team which was immediately rushed to the spot, found a person lying in a pool of blood.

Upon inquiry, the person was identified as Rahul, a resident of Swatantra Nagar in Narela.

“He was immediately rushed to the SRHC hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead due to the stab injuries,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

During preliminary probe, it was revealed that the two accused -- Deepak (22) and his17-year-old brother had an argument with Rahul.

“The accused and victim are neighbours and stay in the same building of the locality. They had an ongoing dispute of a general nature for the last one year. Last (Wednesday) night, as the argument aggravated, the minor accused caught hold of Rahul while Deepak stabbed him with a knife, as revealed by the witnesses.

“The weapon of the offense was seized, and both the accused were apprehended. An FIR under section 302 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at Narela police station,” the DCP added.

