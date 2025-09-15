AI’s Impact on Indian Economy & Jobs: NITI Aayog CEO Explains in Five Takeaways

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam outlined how artificial intelligence (AI) will shape India’s economy and workforce at the launch of the Roadmap for AI for Viksit Bharat and the NITI Frontier Tech Repository. Here are five key insights he shared:

“AI will add $2 trillion by 2035”

Artificial intelligence could add at least $2 trillion to India’s economy by 2035, Subrahmanyam said. “That’s nearly two-thirds of the economy’s current size—if AI is harnessed effectively,” he noted.

AI as a job creator, not destroyer

Addressing fears of job losses, he stressed that AI will create new roles rather than eliminate them. Drawing parallels with the computer revolution, he said, “Contrary to early fears, computers created new employment opportunities—and AI will do the same.”

The need to upskill

He underlined that while overall employment will rise, the nature of jobs will change, making reskilling and upskilling essential. Preparing the workforce through targeted training will be key to unlocking AI’s benefits.

AI edge for India

Confident of India’s prospects, Subrahmanyam remarked, “With AI, India will not only remain the fastest-growing economy, but the fastest by a mile.”

NITI Aayog’s AI roadmap

He announced that a roadmap for industry adoption of AI is already in place, with a government-focused strategy to follow. A separate report will also explain in detail how AI will generate more jobs.