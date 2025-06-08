Team India begins training camp in Jaipur for historic mixed disability T20I series in England

Jaipur, June 8 ( IANS) The Indian men's mixed disability cricket team commenced its preparatory training camp in Jaipur on Sunday ahead of their seven-match T20I series against England, scheduled to begin on June 21.

The Mixed Disability Vitality T20I series will begin on June 21, 2025, in Taunton. The series concludes with the seventh T20I on July 3 in Bristol.

As part of the training camp in Jaipur, the players will engage in intensive batting and bowling drills in the nets, honing their techniques and match awareness. Coaches, including Head Coach Rohit Jhalani, will guide the players to help them prepare for the challenges.

Organised by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), the camp is being held at the Jaipuria Cricket Academy from June 8 to 13. All selected players have arrived in Jaipur and are undergoing intensive sessions focused on physical fitness, match preparedness, and team synergy under the guidance of experienced coaches.

Speaking on the sidelines of the training camp, head coach Rohit Jhalani said, "This training camp is crucial for our preparations. The players are focused, determined, and ready to represent India against England in the series."

DCCI General Secretary Ravikant Chauhan said, "We are looking forward to the England tour. We are proud to see our team take the field in England and we will leave no stone unturned here in the preparatory camp to prepare for the series."

During the series, select matches will be played as double headers alongside key fixtures in England’s mainstream cricket calendar. The 6th T20I on July 1 in Bristol will share the stage with the England Women vs India Women international— broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Full squad

Ravindra Gopinath Sante (Captain) (PD), Virender Singh (Vice-Captain) (Deaf), Radhika Prasad (PD), Rajesh Irappa Kannur (PD), Yogendra Singh (Wicket-Keeper), Narendra Mangore (PD), Vikrant Ravindra Keni (PD), Sai Akash (Deaf), Umar Ashraf (Deaf), Sanju Sharma (Deaf), Abhishek Singh (Deaf), Vivek Kumar (Deaf), Vikas Ganeshkumar (ID), Praveen Nailwal (ID), Rishabh Jain (ID), Tarun (ID), Majid Magray (PD) (Reserve), Kuldeep Singh (Deaf) (Reserve), Krishna Gowda (Deaf) (Reserve), Jithendra Nagaraju (PD) (Reserve)

