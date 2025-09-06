Teachers' Day: Odisha CM calls on teachers to help students realise their dreams

Bhubaneswar, Sep 6 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged teachers to become mentors to their students, in addition to providing them with education to help fulfil their dreams.

While addressing the gathering at the state-level celebrations of the Teachers' Day on Friday, CM Majhi said, "Nowadays, there are limitless opportunities in every sector to recognise the hidden talent within each child. Let them fly on their own terms, allow them to dream and guide them as a mentor so that they achieve their dreams."

The Chief Minister added that the modern education system has two significant challenges.

He said that the first one is to significantly reduce the dropout rate, and the second is to ensure a system for providing quality education to all.

Chief Minister Majhi noted that the mid-day meal programme has proven to be an effective initiative in preventing dropouts.

He said that the state government has also extended this programme up to Class 10 and are also ensuring the availability of nutritious food for children.

He added that the tribal children are also being supported through the 'Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana'.

"All these initiatives will certainly help in further reducing the dropout rate in the coming days. Likewise, the New Education Policy has been implemented to provide quality education to students across the state," the Chief Minister said.

CM Majhi also added that with the aim of ensuring quality education at the primary level, the Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya scheme has been launched by the state government.

Under this scheme, one model school will be established in each panchayat.

In the first phase, a plan has been finalised to construct 835 schools with the expenditure of Rs 5 to 7 crore.

Along with this, 45,000 teaching positions at the primary level will also be filled within the next three years.

"Our goal is to build a 'Sammrudha Odisha' or prosperous Odisha by 2036. The foundation of this prosperous Odisha depends on the talents of today's students. You all know very well how to guide children and shape them into good human beings. I believe that you will sincerely take up the responsibility of nurturing and developing those talents," CM added.

Chief Minister Majhi during the programme on Friday said that Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is an ideal for every student as well as every teacher.

"He was not just a distinguished educationist, philosopher, or statesman, but also one of the greatest teachers in India," he noted.

On Teachers' Day, CM Majhi awarded different districts, teachers and other officials of the education department under the 'Mukhyamantri Shikhya Puraskar' scheme.

