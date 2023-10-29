Teacher booked for slapping Class 5 student in UP

Lucknow, Oct 29 (IANS) An FIR has been lodged under charges of voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation against a woman PT teacher of a prominent school in the city here for beating up a Class 5 student.

In his complaint filed at the Gautam Palli police station, the student’s father alleged that his son was slapped and beaten with sticks by the teacher for no apparent fault.

He alleged the teacher called his son and some other students to the PT room on the ground floor from their classroom on the first floor and slapped his son several times and beat him with a stick. “The incident has left my son scared,” he said.

The victim, incidentally, is the grandson of a top BSP leader.

