TDP suspends party worker for abusive post against Jagan's wife

Amaravati, April 10 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday suspended its worker Chebrolu Kiran for his abusive remarks against former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's wife Y. S. Bharathi.

Taking serious note of the inappropriate language used by Kiran, the TDP leadership suspended him. The TDP, which is heading the ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh, has made it clear that it will not tolerate such comments about women.

The TDP leadership also ordered that a police complaint be lodged against Kiran. On a complaint by TDP leaders, Guntur Police registered a case against him and took up an investigation. The accused is likely to be arrested.

Kiran had made the remarks on a YouTube channel, triggering outrage on social media.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) condemned the remarks made by Kiran and demanded his arrest. "Unacceptable and shameful! A TDP member has used abusive language against the family of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garu. This goes beyond political hatred - it's pure obloquy. We demand immediate arrest," reads a post on YSRCP's official handle on 'X'.

YSRCP leaders and supporters of Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned Chebrolu Kiran's vulgar and hate-filled remarks against Jagan's family. They demanded immediate action against him.

With his remarks drawing strong condemnation from various quarters, Kiran had also posted a video apologising for his comments.

YSRCP leaders in Nellore district on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against a Facebook account for offensive postings against Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The complaint was filed against a Facebook user 'Ravan Maharaj' for posting morphed photographs and videos of the former chief minister. The YSRCP leaders requested the police to identify the person and take action against him.

Abusive posts on social media are not new in Andhra Pradesh. When YSRCP was in power, several supporters of TDP were booked for offensive and vulgar posts against the then chief minister, his family members and other leaders of YSRCP.

After the TDP-led NDA came to power in June last year, the police launched an investigation into complaints against several YSRCP leaders and workers for their offensive and abusive posts against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh and their family members.

Well-known filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Posani Murali Krishna were among the prominent supporters of YSRCP booked by the police for their objectionable posts against CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and others.

Murali Krishna was arrested in connection with different cases booked against him.

