TCS launches GenAI aggregation platform for firms to adopt next-gen tech at scale

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday launched 'AI WisdomNext', a platform that aggregates multiple Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) services into a single interface and enables organisations to rapidly adopt next-gen technologies at scale, lower costs and within regulatory frameworks.

According to the company, the platform is designed to remove barriers for customers to develop and launch business solutions, allowing for real-time experimentation across vendor, internal, and open-source LLM models.

"We are solving business problems and helping our customers redefine what it means to harness the power of GenAI. The rapid adoption of GenAI and experiencing what it means in terms of business outcomes is something our customers find very exciting," Siva Ganesan, Head, AI.Cloud Unit, TCS, said in a statement.

As per the company, the new platform will help businesses choose the right models and simplify the design of new business solutions using GenAI tools.

It will also enable businesses to reuse pre-existing components to accelerate the design.

"Through access to the TCS AI WisdomNext platform, we can amplify our enterprise knowledge, orchestrating a seamless integration of data and insights to enhance the efficiency, innovation, and customer-centric focus of our grocery organisation, thereby incrementing value at every turn," said Scott Kessler, Executive VP, Chief Information Officer, Northeast Shared Services.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.