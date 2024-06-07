Craig McMillan joins New Zealand women's cricket team as assistant coach

Christchurch, June 7 (IANS) Former New Zealand batter Craig McMillan has been appointed women's cricket team assistant coach for the next two years.

McMillan’s first overseas assignment will the New Zealand women's tour to England, with the team departing on June 13. He will work alongside head coach Ben Sawyer.

The 49-year-old also worked with some of New Zealand’s greatest batters including Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, contributing to a successful period for the BlackCaps which saw them finish runners-up in the 2015 and 2019 ICC Cricket World Cups.

His most recent coaching stint was as a batting consultant for Canterbury men last season, and he also featured as a fielding coach for IPL’s Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in 2018.

McMillan, who last featured for New Zealand in 2007, played 260 internationals before taking on the role of men's team batting coach from 2014-2019.

We’re extremely happy to have Craig on board with the WHITE FERNS program. He’s a proven coach with an extensive international playing career," said Sawyer. "The players are excited to start working with Craig; they’re looking forward to having him on board for the upcoming tour to England," he added.

McMillan said he was pleased to be returning to coaching, and making a contribution to the women’s game in New Zealand.

"I’m rapt with the appointment and to be back involved in coaching international cricket again. It’ll be great to be part of the WHITE FERNS family as we head into a busy nine-month schedule with some exciting challenges ahead.

"I’ve watched these talented WHITE FERNS a lot from close quarters over the past few seasons and can’t wait to join Ben, Dean and the management team in driving the group forward," said McMillan.

