TCS inks $1 bn deal with Jaguar to build future-ready digital services

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced that it has inked a nearly $1 billion (800 million pounds) deal with the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to transform, simplify, and help manage its digital estate and build a new future-ready, strategic technology architecture.

TCS will use its contextual knowledge, deep domain expertise, proprietary platforms, vast partner ecosystem, and future-ready talent pool to assist JLR in improving its digital capacity, transforming, simplifying, and managing its digital estate, and building a new, future-ready digital core to support its business transformation.

"This is a truly bi-modal partnership where the efficiencies from leaner operations will help fund the new digital core, while our contextual knowledge and expertise will de-risk and accelerate that transformation," Anupam Singhal, Business Group Head-Manufacturing, TCS, said in a statement.

As part of the new partnership, TCS will deliver a broad range of services spanning application development and maintenance, enterprise infrastructure management, cloud migration, cybersecurity and data services, the company said.

"Building world-class partnerships and maximising the benefits of being part of the Tata Group is a key part of our Reimagine strategy. Consistent with this, we are pleased to expand our long-term relationship with TCS to accelerate our digital transformation," said Nigel Blenkinsop, Executive Director, Enterprise Performance & Quality, JLR.

Moreover, the company said by leveraging new technologies to transform core IT operations and adopting new ways of working, TCS will enable a leaner, more agile and scalable operating model.

Through synergies and economies of scale with suppliers, this partnership will deliver substantial savings for JLR over the next five years, unlocking free cash flow to reinvest into the future.

Outside of the new contract, TCS is partnering with JLR to help accelerate its vision of modern luxury client experience tailored to different markets globally.

TCS has operated in the UK for more than 45 years and works with over 200 of the nation’s best-known and most-loved businesses. TCS is the leading supplier of software and IT services to the UK market, by revenue. It currently employs more than 23,000 people in the UK and Ireland.

