Taxi driver found dead near Delhi highway

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) A 43-year-old taxi driver was found dead near the service road of National Highway-8 in Delhi, a police official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Bijender, a resident of Faridabad.

The VK North police station received a call at around 11.20 p.m. on Tuesday that an unidentified male body with injuries was found at the spot.

“A case under section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to know the crime sequence and to identify the culprits,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.