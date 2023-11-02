Tara Sutaria shot running scene in 'Apurva’ with an injured leg

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Apurva’, shot for a running scene in the film with a twisted leg after an on-set injury. The incident of the injury and its nature was revealed by the director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

The film depicts a dramatically raw and fierce transformation of Tara, who also recently took to social media to share images of bruises and injuries she got while filming.

Commenting on the same director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat shared, “I can define Tara and Apurva in one word that is ‘fighter.’ She is a simple girl but she possesses tremendous strength, as I witnessed during the film's shooting. She faced numerous injuries on set, even once twisting her leg”.

‘Apurva’ is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live. The film is set in one of the most dangerous places in India – Chambal valley.

He further mentioned, “I thought we might not shoot that day, but half an hour later, she returned for a running scene, showcasing what I would call sheer determination. This strength is a shared attribute of both the character Apurva and Tara in real life.”

Presented by Star Studios, ‘Apurva’ is a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production, and has been produced by Murad Khetani and Star Studios.

The film will drop onNovember 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.