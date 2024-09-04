Tappu Sena aims for Dahi Handi jackpot after Abdul's mysterious disappearance

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) The viewers of the sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' have witnessed how the residents of Gokuldham Society became increasingly concerned, when Abdul's shop stayed closed for an unusually extended period and his calls went unanswered.

Fearing that Abdul might be missing, they joined forces to file a police report. Inspector Chalu Pandey initiated an investigation, but just as the situation grew more mysterious, Abdul unexpectedly reappeared, bringing a sense of relief to everyone.

The next day, Abdul surprised everyone by announcing a sudden 50 percent discount on all items for Gokuldham residents and even gave Tappu Sena their purchases free of charge. Suspicious of this unexpected generosity, Tappu Sena investigated further and found that Abdul’s wholesaler had not provided any such promotion, prompting them to dig deeper into the situation.

Their investigation uncovered that Abdul was selling his shop because he faced a financial crisis and needed Rs 11 lakh to start a new business in his village. Although the society offered to assist him, Abdul declined their help. Undeterred, Tappu Sena resolved to support him by participating in the Janmashtami Dahi Handi festival, where the prize was Rs 11,11,111.

It will be interesting to see whether Tappu Sena wins the competition and saves Abdul’s shop, or whether he has to leave Gokuldham?

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ show created and produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, Neela Film Productions Private Ltd.

The show features Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Nitish Bhaluni as Tipendra, Sachin Shroff as Taarak, Sunayana Fozdar as Anjali, Munmun Dutta as Babita Krishnan Iyer, Sonalika Joshi as Madhavi Aatmaram Bhide, Palak Sindhwani as Sonu, Monaz Mevawalla as Roshan, among others.

It airs on Sony SAB TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.