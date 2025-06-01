Tanzanian naval trainee goes missing after jumping into Kochi backwaters

Kochi, June 1 (IANS) A 22-year-old Tanzanian naval trainee went missing after reportedly jumping into the Kochi backwaters on Sunday evening while spending time with fellow cadets.

The missing individual has been identified as Abdul Ibrahim Salih, who had arrived in Kochi earlier in the day after completing his naval training at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala.

Salih had participated in the prestigious passing out parade held at Ezhimala on Saturday, marking the successful conclusion of his training. He travelled to Kochi with other international and Indian cadets for a short break before returning home.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 5.30 p.m. near the Venduruthy Bridge. Salih, along with a group of fellow trainees, had been at the bridge when he reportedly jumped into the waters below.

Witnesses said he had previously jumped from the bridge and swum back to safety without incident. However, during a second attempt, Salih failed to resurface, prompting immediate concern among his friends and passersby.

The Kochi City Police, along with teams from the Southern Naval Command and other rescue agencies, launched an intensive search operation soon after the alert was raised. Despite their efforts, strong undercurrents and poor visibility in the water have significantly hampered the search.

Officials from the Navy and police are continuing the rescue efforts into the night. As of Sunday evening, the Southern Naval Command has not released an official statement regarding the incident.

However, sources confirmed that naval divers and rescue boats are involved in the ongoing search operation. The incident has shocked both the naval and diplomatic communities.

Salih, a foreign military trainee, was undergoing naval training in India as part of bilateral defence cooperation programmes with African nations.

Authorities are in contact with the Tanzanian Embassy in New Delhi, and efforts are underway to inform Salih’s family. Further details are expected once an official statement is issued by the Navy or the Ministry of Defence.

