Tanvi Shewale watched massage, manicure & pedicure videos for her 'Udne Ki Aasha' role

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Tanvi Shewale, who plays a massage therapist in the show 'Udne Ki Aasha' shared about the preparations for her role, saying she watched massage, manicure and pedicure videos to make it look professional on screen.

Tanvi, who essays the role of Roshni, said: "I watched some massage videos, and some manicure pedicure videos, and practised them for scenes so that it doesn’t look fake, and look professional as she is a professional and good at her work."

Delving more details about her role, she said: "My character Roshini is the parallel lead of the show. She is a massage therapist and gives home services to ladies. She dreams of opening a parlour of her own so she wants to save and earn a lot of money. She is a very ambitious, practical, street-smart, extroverted girl. She has learned a lot of lessons in her life at a younger age so she is a strong woman. She’ll also be the love interest of Tejas which you’ll see in the coming episodes."

If there are any similarities between her and Roshni, Tanvi added: "Roshni is a visionary, independent and ambitious girl who has big dreams and I feel that is where I can connect with her other than that we are total opposites."

'Udne Ki Aasha' depicts the tale of Sachin and Sailee and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, 'Udne Ki Aasha' airs on Star Plus at 9 pm.

