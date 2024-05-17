Divya Khossla was captivated by resilience of ‘Savi’, intensity of her journey

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Divya Khossla is all geared up for her upcoming film ‘Savi’. She said that it was the depth of her character’s resilience and the intensity of her journey that captivated her.

Talking to IANS about her character in the upcoming film, she said: "My role in 'Savi' is unlike anything I've done before. Essaying this character was both challenging and intriguing and because the character is very layered, you will see different shades and sides of Savi.

A new poster from the film was unveiled on Friday, which has three frames. In the centre was Harshvardhan Rane trapped in a jail, while on one side Divya is bubbly and cheerful, on the other, she has a bloodied nose.

She added: “The depth of her resilience and the intensity of her journey truly captivated me. And can't wait for you all to see the trailer. It's a high-octane thriller and I’m so happy with the response we received on the teaser. I’m confident that the film will keep everyone on the edge of their seats.”

The film also stars Anil Kapoor. Its teaser is all set to drop on May 21 and it is slated to release on May 31.

