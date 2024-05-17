Sudesh Bhosale recalls Kishore Kumar's dictum: One must convey all feelings in 3 minutes

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Playback singer Sudesh Bhosale recalled an anecdote about Kishore Kumar, sharing how the icon used to say that one should convey all the feelings and excitement in just three minutes of a song.

The new episode titled 'A-Z of Kishore Kumar' of the kids singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3' paid homage to Kishore, and his timeless classics.

It saw the presence of Sudesh, who is known for his songs like 'Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum', 'Jooma Chumma De De', and 'Say Shava Shava', among numerous others.

Atharv Bakshi, the 12-year-old from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, stole the spotlight with his mesmerising performances on 'Oh Hansini' and 'Aanewala Pal Jaane Wala Hain'.

Sudesh was left emotional and impressed by Atharva’s talent, and not only praised him but also requested him to sing Kishore Da’s classic 'Kuven Men Kud ke Mar'.

Talking about the performance, Sudesh shared: "I've sung both of these songs many times, but what truly amazes me is the depth of emotion and expression Atharv brings to his singing. Kishore Da used to say that in just three minutes, one must convey all the feelings and excitement, and you all have surpassed that with flying colours. Your performance was magical, and I'm at a loss for words to express how impressed I am. God bless you abundantly."

"Remember, live every moment to the fullest, and your talent is truly a blessing, honed through years of dedicated practice. Always approach the stage with joy, not just with the desire to win. I have no doubt that you all will achieve great heights, but never forget to keep your parents' happiness above all. And a big thank you to all the musicians who poured their hearts into the music," he added.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.