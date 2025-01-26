Tamilisai praises Annamalai, denies rumours of seeking TN BJP chief post

Chennai, Jan 26 (IANS) Former Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, dismissed rumours that she was eyeing the post of the state BJP president in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, she expressed strong support for the incumbent state president, K. Annamalai, praising his leadership and the progress the party has made under his stewardship.

“The current state president, Annamalai, is doing phenomenal work for the BJP in Tamil Nadu. I am delighted to see the party flourishing under his leadership,” Tamilisai said.

“As for me, I am content with my role as a humble party cadre. I did not relinquish my gubernatorial position to pursue the state presidency. There is absolutely no truth, he said.

The BJP leader also took credit for the Central government’s decision to cancel the auction of a tungsten mineral block in Tamil Nadu, a matter that had sparked controversy in the state.

Tamilisai highlighted that the cancellation was a result of the BJP government’s sensitivity to the sentiments of the Tamil people. “It was our BJP government that decided to cancel the auction, respecting the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu,” she stated.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been attentive to the concerns of Tamil Nadu’s people. It was Annamalai who led a delegation of farmers from Arittapatti in Madurai to meet the Union Minister and express their opposition to the auction. The sentiments of the farmers were conveyed to the Prime Minister, and the decision was taken accordingly.”

Tamilisai criticised the ruling DMK for attempting to take credit for the cancellation. She accused the party of engaging in “political theatrics” and creating a false narrative about championing the people’s cause.

“The DMK was silent on this issue until the tender process was underway, which amounts to acquiescence,” Tamilisai added.

“If the state government had taken a firm stand earlier, the auction process would not have progressed," she said, also criticising Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the DMK-led government, accusing them of running an “anti-people” administration.

She cited the Vengaivayal incident as a glaring example of social injustice being denied in Tamil Nadu. “The DMK’s approach to the Vengaivayal issue has even alienated its own alliance partners,” Tamilisai said, adding that the state government’s failures highlighted the lack of social justice and governance in Tamil Nadu.

