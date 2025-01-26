Mrunal Thakur reveals she is 'mentally here'; Says 'Do Not Disturb'

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) We all wish to switch off work mode and get lost amidst nature at some point or other, and Bollywood beauty Mrunal Thakur is no different. Recently, the 'Sita Ramam' actress took to the stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a video giving us an insight into her current state of mind.

Her latest social media clip features Mrunal Thakur amidst a beautiful sunflower field. The video opens with a big red gate in the middle of the field. As the gate opens we are greeted by the diva with a big smile.

She can be seen enjoying her day out in a long black dress, paired with a brown jacket, a small handbag, and black sunglasses. "Mentally Here!! DND", Mrunal Thakur wrote as the caption.

Previously, Mrunal Thakur made headlines for attending the Coldplay concert in Mumbai. The diva also decided to post a few sneak peeks from the eventful night on her Instagram. She wrote, "C O L D P L A Y...Cause you’re a sky full of stars, You’re a sky full of stars…..SUCH A HEAVENLY VIEW ."

Shifting our focus, Mrunal Thakur has been roped in for the much talked about sequel "Son of Sardaar 2". The stunner will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in her next. The second installment in the popular franchise will be released on 25th July 2025.

The sequel comes 13 years after the original drama "Son of Sardaar", starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha. Billed as an action-comedy, the movie has been made under the direction of Vijay Kumar Arora. The project has been produced by Ajay Devgn under the banner of Devgn Films in association with Jio Studios.

Along with Mrunal Thakur and Ajay Devgn in the lead, the cast of the movie will further see Sanjay Dutt in a crucial role. "Son of Sardaar 2" will likely be set against the backdrop of a gang war between the Bihari and Punjabi dons.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.