Tamil superstar Vijay’s TVK to hold first anniversary meet today

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay’s party, TVK, is set to celebrate its first anniversary on Wednesday at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram.

Jan Suraaj Party founder and political strategist Prashant Kishor is likely to attend the event.

TVK General Secretary N. Anand said the anniversary celebration will be led by party founder and president Vijay. He said that TVK, which was established on the principles of love, concern, and selfless service, has made remarkable progress over the past year.

He credited the party’s growing popularity to the unwavering support of the people, who have placed their trust in TVK’s vision and ideology. Around 2,500 to 3,000 delegates are expected to participate in the anniversary meet.

During the event, Vijay is expected to make significant announcements regarding the party’s future, including plans for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. In addition, TVK General Secretary Anand and election strategists John Arockiyasamy and Prashant Kishor will address the gathering.

Sources indicate that several political leaders, including B. Kaliyammal, the women’s wing leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), may officially join TVK in Vijay’s presence during the event.

Vijay officially launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024, declaring his opposition to corruption and divisive politics. Although he chose to stay out of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he announced that TVK would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

On August 22, 2024, Vijay unveiled the party’s flag and song at TVK’s headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai.

The party’s inaugural conference, held on October 27, 2024, in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, reportedly attracted a massive crowd of around three lakh people. The event caused heavy traffic congestion in Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam, with vehicle diversions on the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway. During the conference, Vijay strongly criticised both the DMK and BJP, describing the BJP as his ideological adversary and the DMK as his political adversary.

He accused the DMK of being a family-centric party that exploits the “Dravidian” identity for personal gain while condemning the BJP for its divisive politics. Following his remarks, the DMK accused Vijay of being the “C team” of the BJP.

Vijay’s influence in Tamil Nadu politics has been growing since his fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), secured 115 out of the 169 seats it contested in the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections. In contrast, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) failed to win any seats. This electoral success has strengthened Vijay’s position in the state’s political landscape.

He has also made it clear that TVK will only align with parties that acknowledge his leadership. Political analysts view this as a strong indication that Vijay is setting his sights on the Chief Minister’s post in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

