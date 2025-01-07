Tamil Nadu's Erode East to go to polls on February 5

Chennai, Jan 7 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced February 5 as the date for the bypoll to Tamil Nadu's Erode East Assembly constituency.

The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for submitting nominations is January 17, while the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is January 20, the poll panel said.

The Erode East bypoll will coincide with the polling in Milkhipur, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Assembly.

Notably, this will be the second by-election for the Erode East Assembly constituency in two years. The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress veteran EVKS Elangovan on December 14, 2024.

Elangovan, a grandnephew of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, was elected to the seat in a by-election in early 2023.

He had contested the by-election after the untimely demise of his son, Thirumagan Everaa, who passed away due to a heart attack in January 2023 at the age of 46.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M. K. Stalin visited the Erode district on December 19 and 20, 2024, to strengthen the party's presence ahead of the by-poll and the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

During his visit, CM Stalin chaired meetings with senior DMK functionaries and reviewed the party’s performance in the 2021 Assembly elections.

According to DMK insiders, CM Stalin sought opinions on candidate selection for the Erode East by-poll.

Tamil Nadu Minister and Erode South District Secretary S. Muthusamy reportedly informed the Chief Minister that, apart from EVKS Elangovan and his family, no prominent Congress leaders from Erode remain to contest the seat. Muthusamy further conveyed that party cadres are eager for the DMK to contest the seat instead of fielding a Congress candidate.

The DMK has set an ambitious target of winning 200 out of the 234 Assembly seats in the 2026 elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.