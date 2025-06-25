Tamil Nadu: Lower Bhavani reservoir receives steady inflow

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) The Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) Reservoir at Bhavanisagar in Erode district is filling up gradually following steady rainfall in the catchment areas, according to officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD).

The dam, constructed across the Bhavani River, has been witnessing improved inflow over the past few days.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the reservoir was receiving an inflow of 4,966 cusecs (cubic feet per second), WRD officials told reporters.

The current water level in the dam stands at 90.39 feet, against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet.

The total water storage has reached 21.84 Thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC ft), compared to the dam's full capacity of 32.8 TMC ft.

To support irrigation requirements, the department is currently discharging 1,355 cusecs of water through the LBP Canal, as well as the Thadappalli, Arakkankottai, and Kalingarayan canals.

The distribution is expected to benefit farmers across Erode and parts of Karur and Tiruppur districts.

The Bhavanisagar dam, a critical irrigation source for western Tamil Nadu, supports farming activities across 2.5 lakh acres annually.

Additionally, the stored water also caters to the drinking water needs of residents in Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, and portions of Bhavani taluk in Erode district.

With the reservoir continuing to receive good inflow, local farmers have expressed optimism that there will be an adequate supply of water for the upcoming cultivation season.

"If the present inflow continues for a few more days, we are confident of a smooth irrigation schedule this year," said a farmer from the Gobichettipalayam region.

The officials noted that the situation is being closely monitored, and the dam's inflow and outflow will be regulated based on rainfall patterns and irrigation requirements in the coming weeks.

The Bhavanisagar reservoir plays a key role in maintaining agricultural productivity in the region and is considered a lifeline by farming communities.

