Tamil Nadu Cong MP files defamation case against BJP MLA for linking him to Dharmasthala case

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (IANS) Responding to allegations by mining baron and BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy linking him to the Dharmasthala case, Tamil Nadu Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, a former Karnataka cadre IAS officer, lashed out at the MLA and categorically denied having any role in the mass grave case.

He has also filed a defamation case in the City Civil Court in Bengaluru against MLA Reddy and others.

Speaking to reporters on the premises of the City Civil Court in Bengaluru on Saturday, MP Sasikanth Senthil said, “I was keeping quiet, wondering whether I should even react to such childish allegations. But now, every day, a new story is cropping up. I think it is the right time to file a defamation case. I have worked in Karnataka for 10 years. Do you know the person making allegations against me?”

Senthil further stated, “He is the one who looted Karnataka’s resources and was imprisoned for seven years. He brought shame to the state at the national level.”

“I have not even been allotted a residence in Delhi. Yet they claim that the complainant and others took the skull to my Delhi residence. I don’t have any idea regarding the skull in connection with the Dharmasthala case. Probably, Gangavathi MLA Janardhana Reddy knows about it,” Senthil remarked.

"I have been facing the right-wing politics. Linking me to this case is completely baseless, reckless and childish. They think they can issue any statement as per their whims and fancies. Is there any evidence? One piece of it? It is very difficult to even answer such things," he stated.

"The story that says, one sitting MP is roaming with the skull and lending it to people and sending them for vested interests, is testing the people's intelligence. My approach is against the right-wing politics and politics of hatred. I don't agree to it. The right is projecting me as if I am against the religion and the country," Senthil stated.

"But, if it is done in a coordinated manner, it will be politically motivated. I am fighting against them in every possible forum, such as political, social media and others," he stated.

When asked about questions raised over his alleged links with complainant Chinnaiah from Tamil Nadu, Senthil stated, "Many have come from Tamil Nadu to Karnataka. If this logic is applied, there is another IPS officer, who is a politician in Tamil Nadu (K. Annamalai), and the IPS officer will get skull more quickly."

"There is a conspiracy in the case overall. I have filed a criminal defamation, and let them come here and answer about the skull in the court," Senthil stated.

Sasikanth Senthil had earlier served in Karnataka as an IAS officer before taking voluntary retirement and joining politics.

Janardhana Reddy had earlier alleged that Tamil Nadu MP Sasikanth Senthil played a role in the Dharmasthala case and acted as the mastermind behind activists and YouTubers who have launched attacks on the Dharmasthala temple town. “Sasikanth Senthil is the main person behind the propaganda against Dharmasthala. He had planned a conspiracy when he was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Mangaluru district,” MLA Reddy alleged.

“Sasikanth Senthil is an enemy of Hindus. At the time of his resignation, when he served as Deputy Commissioner of Mangaluru district, he issued statements against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also opposed Article 370 and the National Citizenship Registry (NRC),” Reddy claimed.

“The person who opposed Article 370, NRC, and CAA also took part in a convention of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and issued anti-Hindu statements. Videos in this regard are available,” Reddy stated.

“Being very close to the Congress high command, he is interfering in the Dharmasthala matter. He should be subjected to a probe,” Reddy demanded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.