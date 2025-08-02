Tamil Nadu BJP chief launches campaign to protect state’s water bodies

Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) In a bold initiative aimed at rejuvenating and protecting Tamil Nadu’s depleting water resources, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran has launched a state-wide campaign titled ‘Nirvalam Kappom’ (Let’s Protect Our Water Resources).

The campaign was formally announced on Saturday to coincide with the auspicious occasion of Aadiperukku, a festival celebrating the life-sustaining rivers of the state.

Addressing the public through a statement, Nagendran highlighted the dire state of Tamil Nadu’s rivers, lakes, tanks, and other water bodies, which have been steadily deteriorating due to pollution and neglect. “Once vibrant and life-giving, these water bodies are now choking due to uncontrolled pollution and government apathy,” he said, adding that the present condition of these lifelines is a matter of great concern to farmers, environmentalists, and the common man alike.

Under the banner ‘Nirvalam Kappom’, the BJP will spearhead a people-centric movement to protect and revive Tamil Nadu’s water bodies. The campaign seeks to involve local communities, environmental experts, and party cadres to raise awareness, conduct clean-up drives, and press for policy-level interventions. Nagendran further stated that petitions would be submitted to the Union Ministry for Jal Shakti and the Central Government, seeking immediate assistance and intervention for water body restoration.

He added that legal recourse would also be explored to ensure that rivers and lakes are preserved from encroachment and degradation. As part of this movement, the BJP plans to organise awareness campaigns and mobilise volunteers across all 67 districts of Tamil Nadu.

Activities will include environmental audits of rivers, mapping of pollution sources, and public outreach programmes. Special focus will be given to educating youth and students about the importance of water conservation.

Nagendran expressed confidence that the campaign would become a people’s movement, cutting across political lines. “The protection of water resources is not a party agenda. It is a responsibility we owe to our future generations,” he asserted.

Calling upon the people of Tamil Nadu to unite for the cause, he said, “Let us join hands and revive the life-giving streams of our land. Together, we will protect our water wealth.”

The campaign is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to assert its environmental commitment while connecting with the grassroots across Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.