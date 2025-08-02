Election 'fraud': K'taka BJP to protest in Bengaluru on Aug 5 to counter Rahul Gandhi's event

Bengaluru, Aug 2 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has announced a counter-protest against the protest rally to be led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in Bengaluru on August 5.

The Congress will stage a protest on August 5 in Bengaluru's Freedom Park against the alleged voter fraud that has raised a national debate.

The BJP will stage a demonstration at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, dubbing the Congress party's protest as an attempt to defame constitutional institutions. The party leaders will also submit a memorandum in this regard to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra announced that Rahul Gandhi has insulted the voters of the country and the state with his statement alleging electoral malpractice. In protest of his statement and anti-constitutional conduct, the BJP will hold a demonstration on August 5 at 10 a.m. near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in front of Vidhana Soudha.

Vijayendra stated that a memorandum would be submitted to the Governor after the protest. He accused Rahul Gandhi of planning to stage a political drama in Bengaluru on the same day, August 5.

He added that BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former MPs, former MLAs, and former MLCs will participate in the protest.

“The objective is to inform the public about the Congress party’s double standards,” he said.

Vijayendra also alleged that, anticipating Rahul Gandhi’s visit, the state government demolished the compound wall and cut down trees at Freedom Park.

He demanded that Rahul Gandhi and the Chief Minister apologise to the people of the state.

Vijayendra accused the Congress of launching a new narrative in the state and the country, with senior leader Rahul Gandhi, whom he described as a "misguided missile" of the Congress, claiming that electoral fraud occurred in Karnataka and other states during the recent Lok Sabha elections and that the BJP misused the Election Commission.

The BJP leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi is in a state of confusion and, unable to cope with repeated defeats, has begun levelling baseless accusations against constitutional institutions. "Rahul Gandhi, who has failed to earn the trust of the people of this country, has now resorted to staging a deceptive political drama," he said.

“Rahul Gandhi has stated that he has 100 per cent proof of electoral fraud. If he, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar—who have echoed his statement—possess any proof of malpractice or misuse of the Election Commission, they should have submitted it to the High Court or the Supreme Court,” Vijayendra argued.

He accused them of trying to create confusion and unrest in the state and country and stated that Rahul Gandhi seems to have lost faith in democratic institutions.

“Rahul Gandhi is deeply frustrated. The consecutive defeats in the 2014, 2019, and 2024 Lok Sabha elections have shaken his confidence and his belief in his own leadership,” he mocked.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to power for the third consecutive time under the leadership of the BJP-led NDA. The nation is progressing under Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership. Rahul Gandhi is unable to digest this. He cannot bear to see Narendra Modi Ji as Prime Minister or accept the country’s progress under him. As a result, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are now acting against democracy and attacking the Election Commission,” he said.

“This is an attempt to mislead the people and drag the nation into chaos,” he warned, calling it a serious issue. Vijayendra asserted that Rahul Gandhi’s planned protest at Freedom Park on August 5 is not a cause for concern, but the Congress party's behaviour is akin to a strangulation of democracy. “This is an anti-democratic move,” he criticised.

He accused the Congress of attempting to create a situation similar to the one during the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. “After losing in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi again raised doubts over EVMs. After losing in the Maharashtra elections, he similarly accused the Election Commission but never produced any evidence,” he said.

Vijayendra termed Rahul Gandhi’s actions “anti-democratic and dangerous.”

He pointed out that the BJP-JD(S) alliance won 19 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections. “D.K. Suresh lost in Bangalore Rural, and now D.K. Shivakumar claims there was malpractice. Our MP, P.C. Mohan, won in Bangalore Central. The Mahadevapura Assembly segment gave the highest lead. He is claiming that malpractice occurred there and in Rajajinagar. But weren't your own officials in charge of election duties?” he questioned the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

“Don’t you trust your own officers? Do you not have control over them?” he asked.

Former BJP National General Secretary and MLC C.T. Ravi, former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Rajya Sabha MP Lehar Singh, MP P.C. Mohan, and former MLC Y.A. Narayanaswamy were also present at the press conference.

