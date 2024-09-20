Tamil actor Vijay’s party to hold first state meet on Oct 27

Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) Tamil superstar Vijay has announced that his political party Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will hold its first state conference on October 27 in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district.

Vijay announced this in a statement on Friday.

The political ideology of the party, its state office-bearers and the policy-based action plans of the party will be announced in this meeting, which will be held at 4 p.m. on October 27 in V. Salai village in Vikravandi block in Villupuram district.

The Tamil superstar in the statement said, “Our first-ever state conference will be celebrated as a political festival and celebration of ideologies that will guide us and the goals that we will achieve. The conference would spell out the ideology based on which the party will function.”

He also said that the preparatory works of the conference had already commenced and that this would be accelerated soon.

The Tamil actor in the statement said that the TVK general secretary N. Anand would meet the Villupuram district collector and police superintendent with a fresh letter for permission and police security.

It may be noted that the first state conference of the party was earlier scheduled to be held on September 23 but due to various factors, including permission-related issues, it was postponed.

Vijay announced on September 8 that his party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) received recognition from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Vijay had floated his party in February 2024, saying that TVK would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and that the party’s aim was to contest the 2026 Assembly elections from the state of Tamil Nadu.

He had then said that his fan club All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI) has been working for the welfare of the people for many years but that it cannot bring full-fledged social, economic and political reforms on its own and for that political power was required.

In the last local body polls of 2021, members of the actor’s fan AITVMI won 115 seats of the 169 seats they contested. Interestingly Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan‘s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and actor-director Seeman’s, Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) drew a blank in the local body polls.

