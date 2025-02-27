Tamannaah Bhatia reveals her Thursday mood

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia seems not in a happy mood, going by her T-shirt caption.

Tamannaah took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a selfie, where she is seen making a slightly frowning face. The focus is on the T-shirt she is wearing which has “Please Go Away” written on it.

The actress is on the go as she is sitting in the car all dolled up. She is wearing a black T-shirt paired with a jacket. She completed her look with sunglasses and some gold trinkets.

On February 26, the actress celebrated the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri by offering prayers to Lord Shiva. The clip shared by the actress showed her doing tilak on the shivling as part of the puja.

In addition to this, she dropped a picture of her visit to the Maha Kumbh. Adding text to it she wrote "Wish you all a blessed Maha Shivratri...Har Har Mahadev... Har Har Gange.

Earlier this week, she had shared glimpses from her religious visit at Mahakumbh.

Revealing that she felt the power of spirituality during the Maha Kumbh, the actress wrote, "As I stood at the sacred Sangam surrounded by millions of devotees, I felt the power of spirituality and collective energy. The Maha Kumbh is a reminder that we are all connected."

She recently launched the teaser of her forthcoming Telugu supernatural thriller "Odela 2".

She wrote: "Immersing myself in the sacred bath while launching the teaser of #Odela2, a movie that is all about the power of divinity, made the day extra special. May the divine energies continue to guide us & connect us all. Har Har Gange."

She will be seen playing the role of a Sadhvi named Shiva Shakthi in her next. "Odela 2" talks about how Odela Mallanna Swamy protects his village from evil forces.

