Take strict action, Thandel producer tells APSRTC chairman after pirated version of film screened in govt bus

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) Bunny Vas, the producer of director Chandoo Mondeti’s just released film ‘Thandel’, featuring actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, has urged the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation to take strict action against those responsible for playing a pirated version of 'Thandel' in a government bus.

On Monday, producer Bunny Vas tweeted, “We have come to know from @Way2NewsTelugu that an @apsrtc bus (Service No: 3066) played a pirated version of our #Thandel.. This is not only illegal and outrageous but also a blatant insult to the countless individuals who worked tirelessly to bring this film to life. The movie is the dream of artists, the director, and the producers. I urge APSRTC Chairman #KonakallaNarayanaRao Garu to take strict action and set a strong example to ensure that such incidents never happen again.”

The film, which hit screens on February 7, has taken a strong opening and got positive reviews. It is based on a true story in which 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were captured by Pakistan authorities and imprisoned.

Allu Aravind, at an event, disclosed the details of the true story. He said, “This true story happened in (a place) nearby Vizag, in a small village. People had gone to Gujarat for fishing for 30 days. Unfortunately, due to some weather problem, they crossed the international borders and suddenly they realised that Pakistan people had caught them and taken them to jail. Their families in the village -- how they suffered, how they rose to bring them back, and what their struggle was -- this is the story of the film.”

National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for Thandel, which has cinematography by Shamdat.

National Award-winning Naveen Nooli is the editor, and Srinagendra Tangala has led the art department of the film unit. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, 'Thandel' was produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting it.

