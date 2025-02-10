'Donate Organs, Save Lives' initiative to be launched during 3rd ODI between India and England

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) An awareness initiative 'Donate Organs, Save Lives' will be launched during the third and final ODI of the three-match series between India and England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, ICC chairman Jay Shah said.

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead over England, following a comfortable four-wicket win in the series opener in Nagpur and an identical win in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday. The final ODI of the series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

"On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative - "Donate Organs, Save Lives."

"Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all - the gift of life.

"One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let’s come together and make a difference!" ICC chair Shah posted on X.

Stunning performances from skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja guided the hosts to a comfortable win in the second ODI.

Rohit, who came into the game on the back of a lean patch, returned to form with a commanding innings of 119, whereas Ravindra Jadeja showed mastery with the ball during his three-wicket haul.

Shubman Gill (60) continued to be in good touch while Shreyas Iyer (44) and Axar Patel (41 not uut) also played key roles during India's chase of 305.

With his timing and shot-making back in full flow, Rohit has found much-needed form ahead of the Champions Trophy. During his knock, the skipper became the second-highest run-scoring opener for India across formats, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and slotting beneath Virender Sehwag.

