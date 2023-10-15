Taj Carnival to begin from Oct 17 in Agra

Agra (UP), Oct 15 (IANS) Agra will witness a new festival venture, ‘Taj Carnival,’ from October 17 to November 10. The central attraction of this celebration will be a spectacular hot air balloon ride.

Commissioner of Agra division, Ritu Maheshwari, said that this was an innovative addition to the city’s event calendar. Agra is already famed for its well-illustrated ten-day ‘Taj Mahotsav’ held in February, a festival of art, craft, and culture.

In addition to the renowned Taj Mahotsav in February, the city used to host ‘Sharadotsav’ in October, marking the beginning of the tourist season, which extends until March each year. The revival of this October extravaganza has been heartily welcomed by the local tourism industry.

To encourage maximum participation, entry to ‘Taj Carnival’ will be completely free of charge, as affirmed by the commissioner Agra division.

Sharing further details, Ritu Maheshwari said, “Shilpgram will serve as the venue with 59 food stalls offering a delightful array of culinary experiences, featuring Braj, Rajasthani, Avadhi, Mughlai, Gujarati, and South Indian dishes to delight both tourists and locals attending Taj Carnival.”

The highlight of the event will be the hot air balloon spectacle for five days, kicking off on October 17 and running daily from 11 a.m to 11 p.m. Maheshwari emphasized that the objective is to enhance the length of stay for tourists in Agra, promoting holistic tourism development.

The ‘Taj Carnival’ will also showcase pottery, wood carving, local handicrafts, and a rich cultural dimension enriched by music, folk dances, and other engaging events.

This year, recognised as the International Year of Millets, the carnival will host an exhibition of millet products. The festivities will include a ‘Dandia’ dance presentation at Zonal Park.

