Dengue cases continue to be reported in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 15 (IANS) Nearly 25 new cases of dengue, on an average, are being reportedly daily in Lucknow since the past one week.

The capital city witnessed its last rainfall on October 2, a chief source for mosquito breeding.

“Rainfall gives rise to spots with stagnant water, favourable for mosquito breeding. Since the last rainfall was in the first week of October, we can expect the mosquitos will complete their life-cycle after October 20, after which dengue cases shall also go down,” said Dr P.K. Gupta, former president, Indian Medical Association, Lucknow and a microbiologist by qualification.

On Saturday, 35 new dengue cases were reported, four each from Aliganj, Chandar Nagar, Chinhat, Chowk and NK Road, five from Indira Nagar and three from Qaiserbagh.

On Friday, there were 34 new dengue cases.

Experts said that for the next one week, prevention was the best method to keep safe.

“The primary requirement of mosquito breeding, which is stagnant water, will be eliminated naturally in the coming week. But as dengue cases have been reported even in the month of December, precaution has to be taken. This includes use of mosquito nets during sleep,” said Dr Gupta.

Doctors said that people, particularly those living in Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Aliganj and places from where dengue cases were being reported regularly, should ensure they eliminated all sources of mosquito breeding, including stagnant water from unused containers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.