Tahir Raj Bhasin: Have always loved being a part of projects that look to disrupt

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming compelling mystery alongside actress Parineeti Chopra, said that he has always loved being a part of projects that look to disrupt.

Talking about his yet-untitled project, he said: “I have always loved being a part of projects that look to disrupt. This thriller-mystery web series is everything you want from an edge-of-the-seat entertainer that will surprise you at every step of the way.”

He went on to thank his producer and director.

“I’m thrilled that someone as acclaimed as Siddharth P. Malhotra and my director Rensil D Silva felt I would be the perfect choice to fit their vision. I have been a huge fan of their work, and it is an honour for me to join hands with them,” he said.

The actor said the upcoming series has some of the finest talents from the industry.

“This series also brings some of the best actors in the industry together for the first time, and I’m looking forward to working with them. I’m sure we would be able to creatively collaborate brilliantly on set to bring this story to life."

He shared that he is grateful that his last project with Netflix, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, which is also my franchise on streaming, became a blockbuster.

“So, I’m sure people will expect a lot from my association with Netflix again, and I’m very bullish about this project. It’s an insane mystery.”

The show features an all-star cast and is produced by the acclaimed Siddharth P. Malhotra, director of Maharaj, and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Productions.

Written and directed by Rensil D'Silva of Rang De Basanti and Ungli fame, the upcoming project also stars Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Harleen Sethi, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas, and Chaitanya Choudhry.

