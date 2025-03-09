Taha Shah Badussha talks about his next project on ‘bride slavery’

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actor Taha Shah Badussha has spoken about his next film “Paro”, which he says is a “project that supports women.”

Talking about his upcoming film, Taha spoke about the project on the green carpet of IIFA on the penultimate day on March 8: “It’s a project that supports women. It’s a social cause film called ‘Paro’ based on bride slavery. This happens up north in Harayana.”

Directed by Gajendra Vitthal Ahire, the film talks about the character Chand's tragic journey, which exposes the horrors of being sold as a bride, enduring abuse, and losing her son.

The actor went on to talk about how his life changed “180 degrees” post “Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar”.

“Life 180 degrees has changed thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He put a finger on me and gave me this break in my life. A second innings like Vidhu Vinod Chopra said Restart . This is my restart. Life has changed and become busier. I have always kept myself busy… I never kept myself empty. But I now keep travelling… I love that.”

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is about the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Empire. It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta and Taha Shah Badussha.

Taha made his debut film, Luv Ka The End. He was cast as an antihero, the first of its kind role in the youth genre. He was seen for a second time in the 2013 movie Gippi.

In 2015, he acted in Mahesh Bhatt's Barkhaa opposite Pakistani actress Sara Loren. In 2016, he appeared in Karan Johar's Baar Baar Dekho alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif, playing the role of Tarun. He was then seen in Ranchi Diaries. Taha made his Hollywood debut with Draupadi Unleashed playing Gautam.

