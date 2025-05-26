Taha Shah Badussha awarded 'Influential Actor of the Year' at Cannes

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Making a strong mark on the global platform, actor Taha Shah Badussha was honored with the 'Influential Actor of the Year' award at Cannes 2025.

Taha bagged this prestigious award for his memorable performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Heeramandi", and Gajendra Ahire's "PARO".

Spilling his excitement following the win, Taha wrote on social media, “Grateful for this global honor Thank you, WIBA Awards!”.

As "PARO" was screened at the Cannes during the Marché du Film, Taha revealed that the opportunity to showcase his work on a global platform means the world to him.

"Grateful and humbled to be part of a story that truly matters. It’s an honour to present Paro at the Marché du Film, Festival de Cannes a film that sparks an important conversation and reflects a powerful reality," he said.

Taha added, “This opportunity to showcase our work on a global stage means the world to me. Truly thankful for the love, support, and belief that brought us here."

Helmed by Gajendra Ahire, the movie is an attempt to bring the plight of Paro brides, also known as Molki brides to light. These women are stuck in a toxic cycle of bride-buying and slavery. Taha essayed the role of Rashid in the movie, a husband who empathizes with these Paro brides.

Produced by Trupti Bhoir under the banner of Trupti Bhoir Filmss and Sandesh Sharada International Pvt. Ltd, "PARO" is also set to be showcased at the Oxford University.

Meanwhile, in "Heeramandi," Taha turned into a national heartthrob as intense and romantic Nawab, Tajdar Balloch.

As the much-acclaimed web series turned 1 on May 1, 2025, he penned a heartfelt note for the ace filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for putting his faith in him.

"Sanjay sir, thank you for believing in me. For giving me Tajdar. For changing my life in ways words can never fully capture. You are not just a filmmaker but you are a dream-giver. I will carry your faith in me like a light for the rest of my life," the actor penned on his Instagram handle.

