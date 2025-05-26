In what can be considered excellent news for Suriya's fans in Tamil cinema, Netflix has announced that his latest film, Retro, will stream on Netflix from the 31st of May. Released amid high expectations, Retro managed to meet the expectations of only a few audience members, but it failed to attract the broader fanbase of the actor.

Collections for Retro outside Tamil Nadu struggled to maintain consistency after the first few days, and despite attempts to release the movie in Hindi, those collections did not show any positive turnaround. Before the movie got released, makers were planning to release it on OTT after eight weeks, but owing to the mediocre response from audiences, Retro will be released on streaming during the usual four-week window.

After keeping fans waiting, Netflix has declared that Retro will make its streaming debut on the last day of May. The next question is when will Suriya's fans around the world be able to watch Retro? Let's try to find that out.

Retro OTT Release: At What Time Does Suriya's Film Stream on Netflix?

It's highly likely that Netflix will follow the same release strategy that it follows with Indian releases. Usually, Netflix India content will be available to stream for fans from 12:00 AM Pacific time (09:30 AM IST). Netflix may also choose to release a specific show or movie at 12:30 PM IST on the day of its release. So, fans can expect Retro to come either in the morning of the 31st or in the afternoon.

Since audiences are clearly divided over Retro, it will be fascinating to gauge the film's OTT response, especially considering how streaming audiences differ from those in theaters.