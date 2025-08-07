On Tagore's death anniversary, Mamata flags 'harassment of Bengalis' in BJP-ruled states

Kolkata, Aug 7 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, used the death anniversary of iconic Nobel laureate as well as Indian poet and writer 'Gurudev' Rabindranath Tagore, to reiterate her stance against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states.

In a statement posted on her official X account, Chief Minister Banerjee paid tributes to Rabindranath Tagore and said that the iconic Indian poet and writer continued to be her inspiration to fight in the current situation when Bengali-speaking people were allegedly subjected to harassment in different parts of the country.

"On the death anniversary of the world renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore, I offer my heartfelt respect and salutations to our beloved Thakur. Every day of the year, every moment, he surrounds us. Especially today, when terror descends upon Bengalis for speaking the Bengali language, he is our inspiration to fight," the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

According to the Chief Minister, Tagore was the greatest genius of the Bengali language of all time, and hence, when his language was under attack, all were sorrowful, pained, and deeply hurt.

"Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high -- Rabindranath is our guiding star in building that India," she added.

In her social media post, she also reminded that keeping in mind the sentiments of the Bengalis with Tagore, she started her series of protest rallies against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states, with Bolpur-Santiniketan in Birbhum district last month because of the historical and cultural significance of the place for its rich association with Tagore and the Visva Bharati University.

"Paying homage to him (Tagore) from his Shantiniketan, we (Trinamool Congress) have started a movement against language terrorism. As long as this hatred against Bengalis persists, we will continue our fight. And on this path of struggle, Rabindranath is our guide. Today is the day for us to take a new oath -- we will not tolerate language terrorism against Bengalis," the Chief Minister added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.