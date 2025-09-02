'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' cast & crew receive surprise from ‘Mumbai Cha Seth’

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) In a first, devotees are not visiting Ganpati Bappa; instead, he is traveling across the city on a special open double-decker bus to bless everyone. During his trip, ‘Mumbai Cha Seth’ also made a stop at the famous Gokuldham society from "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", leaving the cast and crew pleasantly surprised.

Elated after the darsham, maker Asit Kumarr Modi exclusively told IANS, "We felt really nice as Ganpati Bappa visited our Gokuldham society, and has been giving darshan throughout Mumbai, he is a moving Ganpati. He is the Seth (Capitalist magnate) of Mumbai - Setho ke seth. We felt really blessed to perform his arti."

Actor Dilip Joshi, who essays the role of Jethalal on the show, added, "We should be going to meet the Seth, but this Seth is unique - he came here to bless us with his darshan."

Pitching in, Asit shared, "He has come for those who are devoted to Bappa, but are unable to visit him."

Tanuj Mahashabde aka Iyer also praised the unique concept, keeping in mind the traffic issues of Mumbai.

"I have seen such a concept for the very first time, it should be carried out everywhere, especially in Mumbai, where there happens to be a lot of traffic during Ganapati.

Praising the Mumbai police for their dedication, he added, "We are thankful to the Mumbai police for handling such a grand festival so easily. I feel such a concept should be executed at every place, every time."

In the meantime, interacting with IANS, Dilip was asked, "Is there any problem that Ganpati Bappa has solved for you?"

Not spilling any beans, Dilip shared, "How can we share our personal problems on live television like this? We have told our issues to Bappa, in the ear of his mousal (His vahan)."

Adding on, Asit said cheekily, "Daya Bhabhi should come now, we have told that problem to Bappa."

