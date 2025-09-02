Bihar BJP calls for complete shutdown on Sep 4 over remarks against PM Modi’s mother

Patna, Sep 2 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday announced a complete Bihar Bandh on September 4 in protest against the alleged remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother during the INDIA Bloc’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga.

The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 12 noon, with emergency services and railways exempted.

The NDA allies have extended full support to the bandh, which will be led prominently by the BJP Mahila Morcha - a first in Bihar politics.

Roads and traffic will remain closed during the shutdown, while rail services will continue as usual.

The INDIA Bloc, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, had organised the Voter Adhikar Yatra to protest against the revision of voter lists by the Election Commission.

The yatra concluded in Patna on September 1.

During its Darbhanga leg, alleged “objectionable” remarks were allegedly made against PM Modi’s late mother from the stage in the presence of top Congress and RJD leaders.

The incident sparked a row across and led to condemnation from the BJP and its allies.

BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal condemned the incident, calling it a “blot” on democracy.

“A mother is a mother, whether she belongs to RJD, Congress or BJP. Mother is the form of god. No one can imagine abusing a mother from any political platform. This incident has shamed the entire land of Bihar. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have not expressed regret even till today,” he said.

Jaiswal appealed to the people to support the bandh wholeheartedly, asserting that the protest will be a peaceful yet strong response to the insult.

PM Modi, while addressing the Jeevika Didis’ program virtually, also expressed his pain over the incident.

“The opposition has not abused just my mother, but crores of mothers of this country. They should apologise to Chhathi Maiya. I appeal to the people to oppose the leaders of the INDIA Bloc wherever they are seen,” PM Modi said.

The BJP has vowed to take the issue to the people ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, making it a major flashpoint between the ruling NDA and the opposition bloc.

