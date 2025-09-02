Coalition government has abandoned farmers, says Jagan

Amaravati, Sep 2 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the TDP-led coalition government of abandoning farmers completely after coming to power.

Interacting with onion and citrus farmers at Duggannagaripalli village in Vemula mandal of Pulivendula constituency in YSR Kadapa district, YS Jagan heard their grievances about not receiving minimum remunerative prices.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief said farmers told him that while they were supported during the YSRCP government, the present administration has ignored them, driving them into debt and despair.

Reassuring farmers, YS Jagan demanded immediate intervention from the government to rescue them. He pointed out that onion, banana, black gram, and Sunn hemp farmers across the state are reeling under a price crash. Adding to their woes, urea is in severe shortage, pushing farmers to the black market at inflated rates, with commissions being pocketed by those in power.

He questioned why urea quotas were not being supplied through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS), which had ensured transparency during YSRCP’s rule.

The former CM came down heavily on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing the company owned by his family of making profits at the cost of farmers.

Highlighting the disparity, YS Jagan noted that Heritage retail outlets sell onions at Rs 35 per kilo, while farmers are forced to sell at just Rs 6. “Isn’t it the government’s responsibility to procure onions at a fair price? Even if farmers were paid Rs 25 a kilo, Chandrababu’s companies could still profit at Rs 35. But instead of protecting farmers, the government safeguards Heritage’s margins,” he charged.

Recalling past support, the YSRCP chief said Sunn hemp fetched Rs 30,000-Rs 1 lakh per quintal and onions Rs 4,000-Rs 12,000 under the YSRCP rule, but now farmers struggle to sell at Rs 600-Rs 800 for good grade onions and as low as Rs 300 for poor grades. He demanded procurement at not less than Rs 2,500 per quintal and marketing through Rythu Bazaars. Banana farmers, who once earned Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 per acre, cannot even sell for Rs 3,000 now.

On fertilisers, YS Jagan said YSRCP ensured urea at Rs 265 per bag through RBKs, preventing black marketing. Now, farmers are forced to pay Rs 200 extra per bag or buy pesticides as a condition. He criticised the coalition for bypassing RBKs to allow black market commissions.

He also slammed Chandrababu for betraying farmers on the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme, where Rs 40,000 was promised in two years, but only Rs 5,000 has been given so far. Free crop insurance provided under the YSRCP has also been scrapped.

YS Jagan said farmers are left without remunerative prices, trapped by black-market fertiliser costs, and abandoned by a government that prioritises commissions and Heritage profits over their survival.

