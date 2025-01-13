Taapsee Pannu celebrates Lohri on sets of Gandhari

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is known for ‘Pink’, ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and others, is celebrating Lohri on the sets of her upcoming movie ‘Gandhari’.

A well-placed source revealed, “Taapsee Pannu started the year with a bang shooting for her next film Gandhari. She is currently shooting for the film and is celebrating the festival on the sets of the film this year”.

The source further mentioned, “It’s a festival she loves and celebrates with her family, but as she is shooting this time around, she will be celebrating it on the sets of the film”.

The actress is enjoying the best phases in her professional and personal lives. Last year, she tied the nuptial knot with her long-time partner, the Badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur. The glimpses from their wedding ceremony went viral on the Internet. In a video, which was widely circulated on social media, Taapsee, dressed in a red coloured Punjabi wedding outfit, was seen working towards Mathias as she dances to the Punjabi folk song ‘Chitta Kukkar’ playing in the background.

In the video, Taapsee danced in swag wearing a pair of sunglasses over the wedding outfit, and got up on the stage to hug her husband. Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and their gang of girls walked with the bride.

As the two embrace each other, people around them showered the couple with flower petals. The wedding festivities were an intimate affair with very few people from the industry attending the wedding.

Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in 'Thappad' and 'Dobaara' joined the wedding celebrations along with auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee's good friend. Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event.

Mathias, who hails from Denmark, is a badminton player-turned coach. He made his international debut in 1998. He rose to world number 1 in doubles and currently coaches the Indian team in doubles. He won the men's doubles silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, and a silver at the 2013 World Championship.

