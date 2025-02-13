The system has failed and let him down: O'Keefe on Kuhnemann’s bowling action report

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Former Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe believes that Cricket Australia has failed and let Matt Kuhnemann down after the left-arm spinner was reported for a suspected illegal bowling action.

Kuhnemann was reported for a suspect bowling action during the second match of their ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka in Galle. To determine the legality of his bowling action, he will undergo an independent assessment at an ICC-accredited testing facility.

O'Keefe asserts that Australian officials should have carried out these tests at an earlier stage to prevent the left-arm spinner from undergoing the scrutiny he is currently facing.

"He’s played over 100 professional games of cricket in front of match referees in the Big Bash and First Class cricket. He would have trained in front of coaches who would have seen his development over the years. I think it might be hyperextension, and I don’t think he’ll have any issues when it comes to the testing," O’Keefe told SEN Sportsday NSW/QLD.

“However, if they can see it, then surely coaches and umpires here at a domestic level be proactive and say, ‘Let’s have a look at this, get him cleared at the centre of excellence up in Brisbane,’ instead of being reactive.

“In this situation, it can be quite detrimental to the player and the welfare of Matt after a great series in Sri Lanka; he now has to go through this process, which is horrible.

“It’s really cold, you’re on your own, they don’t talk to you, they tape you up, and then they test you with these degrees of action," he added.

O'Keefe urged Cricket Australia to adopt a more proactive approach in the future, as the left-arm spinner is unable to participate in international cricket until the assessment is concluded.

Kuhnemann, however, is free to play domestic cricket for Tasmania before the test is completed.

“I’m saying if we don’t do this at an early age or identify players in the system with a potentially questionable action (it could get Australia in trouble).

“We don’t want it happening at the top end; imagine if we had a tour of India coming up and he’s the dominant spinner. He’d be out of it.

“In my opinion, the system has failed and let him down. But I do believe there will be nothing to see here for Matt Kuhnemann. I think he’ll be okay," O’Keefe said.

