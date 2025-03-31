Sydney Sweeney reunites with Glen Powell amid rumours of separation from fiance

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) As the rumors of Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney’s split from her fiance Jonathan Davino continue to gain momentum, the actress has a reunion with her ‘Anyone but You’ co-star Glen Powell recently.

The two were reportedly seen at Dallas restaurant Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The pictures of Sweeney, 27, and Powell, 36, together were obtained by Deuxmoi. The Instagram account also shared reports that the actors were both at the Texas spot for the wedding rehearsal dinner for Powell’s sister Leslie, who also worked on ‘Anyone but You’.

As per ‘People’, the sighting of the stars, who have long been the subject of romance rumours, but have repeatedly clarified that they are just good friends, comes amid rumors that Sweeney has split from Davino, 41, her fiance of three years. Representatives for Sweeney and Powell did not immediately respond to the request for comment on March 30.

Sweeney and Davino have been linked since 2018 and got engaged in 2022. The status of their engagement has been the subject of rumours recently after reports surfaced that the ‘Euphoria’ star has been living in a hotel without him.

The actress also recently deleted a photo of herself and the film producer kissing from a larger Instagram carousel that was originally posted in January. She also later shared pictures of herself without her engagement ring. A source recently told ‘People’ that “things have been rocky" between the pair “for a long time”.

Sweeney, who has often expressed a desire to keep her personal and romantic life out of the public eye, particularly as her star status has grown, last spoke about Davino in an interview with Glamour UK in December 2023.

“I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age”, she said at the time, describing Davino to the magazine as her "best friend”.

